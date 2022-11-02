At Morbi Civil Hospital, A Man's Frantic Search for Bodies of 4 Family Members

Ashok Bhindi lost his cousin brother and his family in the Morbi bridge collapse.
"The doctor told us that more dead bodies have arrived, which are yet to be identified, and there are many women among those. My son and I went to look for my sister-in-law there and after some searching, we finally found her dead body. We found her body at around 2 am and went home at around 4 am," said Ashok Bhindi, who lost four members of his family in the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy.
His uncle's son, that is, his cousin brother Bhavesh Mansukhbhai Bhindi (40), the latter's wife Mita Bhavesh Bhindi (36), and two children Nisarg (8) Bhindi and Dhruvi Bhindi (15), were among the many who died when the jhulta pul, a 19th-century bridge hanging over the Machchhu river, collapsed on 30 October.
The bridge had been under renovation for the last seven months and had been reopened to the public on 26 October, the day of the Gujarati new year, which is when Bhindi met his cousin brother for the last time.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the hanging bridge repair agency and its management. Nine people from the Ahmedabad-based Oreva group have been arrested so far.
Ashok Bhindi heard about the news of the bridge while watching the news on TV. Speaking to The Quint, he said, "I thought our brother is there, he lives in Morbi. I called him, but the phone did not ring. I called his wife, and then his daughter too, but everybody's phone was switched off. I wanted to find out about him."
A friend who lives next to the Bhindi family's house told Ashok Bhindi that the family had gone to see the jhulta pul, and had even asked him if he and his family wanted to come along.
"We heard that people were being taken to the civil hospital. So, my son and I went took our bike and went straight to the hospital. There was a huge crowd, and I showed everyone photos on my phone of my cousin and his family."
"The doctors were actually relieved to see that someone had identified the body. He asked me if there were any others with him, and I said yes, he had a wife and two children. I must find them."
He eventually found the bodies of the two children, but there was still no news about the mother.
"We searched everywhere, for more than an hour. But no luck at all. Then another doctor asked me what happened. I said I have found three members of my family, but there is no sign of the mother."
That doctor suggested to Ashok Bhindi that maybe she's in another hospital, like the Krishna Multispeciality Hospital in Morbi. But then another doctor came and informed that a new set of unidentified dead bodies had just arrived at the civil hospital.
Eight-year old Nisarg Bhindi.
15-year-old Dhruvi Bhindi.
36-year-old Mita Bhavesh Bhindi.
40-year-old Bhavesh Mansukhbhai Bhindi.
"We would meet each for functions or would often help each other out at work. And he would very frequently eat at our house as well. The last I met him was just a week ago for Gujarati New Year (Wednesday, 26 October), and we had gone to pray together in our home village, Manekwada. I told him that it's the new year and he should come to our house but he said he'll come on Sunday. He'd always come on Sundays, at around 4 or 5 in the evening. He would eat and then go. Who knows, if he had come to our house this Sunday, then he would still be alive."
Bhindi went on to say that his brother's wife would do small-time work, like in a beauty parlour or tailoring.
Bhavesh Bhindi's daughter was also very young, a 15-year-old eighth grade student. "Dhruvi was very good at her studies as well. She would study and do some work at home, and would help her mother at home, by cooking or washing the clothes. A very calm, quiet girl. She'd call me 'ada' and 'bhaji'. She would make tea for us too."
Talking about the scenes at the hospital, Ashok Bhindi said that people from all walks of life had come together to join the rescue efforts. "There were police officers, doctors, and even the local youth, who had come together to rescue people and aid survivors. It was a very good collective effort."
He added that there were so many people at the hospital, that there was hardly any space to walk.
"But all the volunteers and doctors really helped me. When I told them that I can't find my cousin's wife, they reassured me and told me not to worry, and said they'll find everyone for me. I was so worried, wondering whether she was dead or alive. Even then, everyone helped us a lot, they were all extremely kind and helpful."
