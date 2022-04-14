'Sidelined, What's the Point of This Post?': Hardik Patel Lashes Out at Congress

Patidar leader and Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel lashed out at his party on Wednesday, 13 April, saying he had been sidelined and the party leadership was not willing to utilise his skills.
(File Photo: IANS)
His comments came a day after he indicated his willingness to contest the elections after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the Mehsana rioting case.
In 2015, Hardik spearheaded the Patidar community campaign in Gujarat. He had sought reservations under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.
"I am not invited to any of the meetings of the PCC, they don't consult me before taking any decisions; then what is the point of this post?" Hardik said.
Patel questioned the party leadership over the delay in inducting popular Patidar leader Naresh Patel into the Congress.
"The kind of talks which are doing rounds regarding the induction of Naresh Patel in Congress is insulting for the entire community. It's been over two months now. Why has no decision been taken yet? Congress high command or local leadership should take a quick decision about Naresh Patel's induction," he said.
"Recently, they announced 75 new general secretaries and 25 new vice-presidents, did they even consult me, that Hardik bhai, do you think there is any strong leader missing from the list?" he added.
Patel, who became working president of Gujarat in 2020, said the quota agitation had helped Congress win a major number of seats in 2015 during the elections to local bodies and also in the 2017 Assembly polls when the Opposition party had won 77 constituents in the 182-member House.
Assembly elections will be held in December in Gujarat.
"Congress benefited because of us (Patel community) in the 2017 polls. Now, as I am seeing on television the party wants to induct Naresh Patel for the 2022 polls. I hope they do not search for a new Patel for the 2027 elections. Why does the party not utilise the people they already have?" asked Hardik.
He also asked the Congress leadership not to insult him.
"Recently, a delegation of Punjab Congress leaders including their working president met Sonia Gandhi. Why doesn't the working president get similar respect in the Gujarat Congress?"
Meanwhile, Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor said that a meeting would be held with Hardik to understand his frustrations and that the party was ready to welcome Naresh Patel.
"The Congress is ready to welcome Naresh Patel. The ball is now in Naresh Patel's court. We held discussions with him in the past too and urged him to join the party. But, ultimately, the final decision will be taken by him only," he said.
(With inputs from PTI and Indian Express.)