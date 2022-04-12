Supreme Court Stays Cong Leader Hardik Patel’s Conviction in 2015 Rioting Case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 12 April, stayed the conviction of Hardik Patel, Gujarat Congress working president, in the Mehsana rioting case.

A bench comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Vikram Nath said: "The conviction is, hereby, stayed until the appeals are decided accordingly."

The bench added that it was a fit case for the Gujarat High Court to have stayed Patel's conviction in the matter. "Having heard senior counsel Maninder Singh and having regard to the facts and circumstances, we are of the view that this is the fit case for the high court to have stayed the conviction," said the bench.