Gujarat: Defying COVID Norms, Devotees Gather at Baliyadev Temple

As Gujarat deals with the pandemic, a crowd of women devotees gathered in Navapura village in Ahmedabad’s Sanand district, flouting COVID-19 norms in large numbers, to offer prayers at the Baliyadev temple on Tuesday, 4 May.
The women were seeking to ‘eradicate’ coronavirus through the religious congregation, news agency PTI reported.
"As soon as we came to know about the incident, the police rushed to the place. We have filed complaints in both Navapura and Nidhrada. We have arrested the Navapura Sarpanch, the DJ and the organiser in Navapura. We appeal to the people to follow COVID protocols and cooperate with the administration in fighting the virus," said Kamaria, according to IANS.
This comes even as the state government last week laid down guidelines directing all religious places to remain shut. Additionally, night curfew is in effect in view of the deteriorating coronavirus situation in several areas across the state.
Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation cancelled its 5 April order stating that residents of the city who go to other states for work don’t need to undergo RT-PCR tests on their return, instead implementing an order dated 27 March.
As per the 27 March state order, a negative RT-PCR test report is mandatory for everyone entering Gujarat.
The move comes after the Gujarat High Court heard a petition on the COVID-19 situation in the state.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 05 May 2021,06:28 PM IST