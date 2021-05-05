Gujarat: Defying COVID Norms, Devotees Gather at Baliyadev Temple

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation cancelled its 5 April order stating that residents of the city who go to other states for work don’t need to undergo RT-PCR tests on their return, instead implementing an order dated 27 March.

As per the 27 March state order, a negative RT-PCR test report is mandatory for everyone entering Gujarat.

The move comes after the Gujarat High Court heard a petition on the COVID-19 situation in the state.