18 Dead in Gujarat Hospital Fire, CM Announces Ex Gratia

At least 18 people died as a fire broke out in the ICU of a COVID care hospital in Gujarat’s Bharuch in the early hours of Saturday, 1 May.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Superintendent of Police Rajendra Chudasama said that the patients died due to the fire and resultant smoke. The initial cause of the fire has been reported to be a short-circuit.
Around 50 other patients at the four-storeyed Welfare Hospital, situated on the Bharuch-Jambusar highway, were rescued by locals and firefighters, an official told news agency PTI.
“As per information at 6:30 am, the toll in the tragedy stood at 18. Immediately after the fire, we had confirmation of 12 deaths,” a police official told PTI.
Meanwhile, police told ANI that the affected patients are currently being shifted to nearby hospitals.
Expressing grief over the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Bharuch. Condolences to the bereaved families.”
Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the state government will provide assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the victims.
Earlier this week, four COVID patients had died in Surat after a fire broke out at the city's Ayush Hospital on Sunday night.
A similar tragedy had struck earlier at the Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, where 24 COVID-19 patients died reportedly due to low oxygen supply after an oxygen tanker leaked on 21 April.
All those who died in the Nashik incident were reportedly COVID-19 patients on ventilators and required a constant supply of oxygen. The hospital was housing approximately 170 patients.
(With inputs from PTI)
Published: 01 May 2021,09:27 AM IST