Gujarat Army Veteran Dies During Protest, Kin Claims Cop Assault, Police Denies

A 72-year-old Army veteran on Tuesday, 13 September, died during a protest by ex-servicemen in Gujarat's Gandhinagar after which his family and associates alleged he was beaten up by police, which denied the claim and cited cardiac arrest as the reason.

Sources revealed the deceased, Kanjibhai Mothalia, was the elder brother of senior Gujarat IPS officer JR Mothalia.

Retired soldiers, agitating against the state government over their pending demands, claimed Kanjibhai Mothalia died after being thrashed by police during the protest.