'Dream Sellers Won't Win in Gujarat': Amit Shah's Jibe at AAP, Kejriwal Retorts

Months ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, 13 September, took a veiled dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that people who "sell dreams" will never win in Gujarat.

"People who sell dreams will never get electoral success in Gujarat. I know the people of Gujarat. Those in the business of selling dreams can never get success in Gujarat because the people support only those who believe in doing work. That is why people remain by the BJP's side. The BJP is on its way to achieving a thumping victory," Shah said while addressing a virtual programme to mark Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel completing one year in office.