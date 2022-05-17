Gujarat ATS Nabs 4 Suspects in Connection With 1993 Mumbai Blasts Case

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said on Tuesday, 17 May, that it had arrested four persons who were allegedly involved in the 1993 Mumbai blast case.

The accused persons, namely Abu Bakar, Saiyyad Qureshi, Yusuf Bhatka, and Shoib Qureshi are all residents of Mumbai, The Indian Express quoted an ATS official as saying.

The official added that the four were nabbed from Ahmedabad on 12 May.