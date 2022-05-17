Gujarat ATS Nabs 4 Suspects in Connection With 1993 Mumbai Blasts Case

Image used for representational purposes only.
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said on Tuesday, 17 May, that it had arrested four persons who were allegedly involved in the 1993 Mumbai blast case.
The accused persons, namely Abu Bakar, Saiyyad Qureshi, Yusuf Bhatka, and Shoib Qureshi are all residents of Mumbai, The Indian Express quoted an ATS official as saying.
The official added that the four were nabbed from Ahmedabad on 12 May.
The police said that the four accused persons had been initially detained and charged for carrying fabricated Indian passports. They were then sent to police remand for eight days.
"Initially we found that all four accused had Indian passports made on forged names. Abu Bakar was using the identity of Javed Basha from Karnataka, Saiyyad Qureshi was using the false name of Saiyyad Sharif from Chennai in Tamil Nadu, Shoib Qureshi was using the name of Saiyyad Yasin from Karnataka and Yusuf Bhatka posed as Yusuf Ismail from Mumbai," Vishwakarma said.
He added that they were nabbed after their real identity was revealed, and they were found to be allegedly involved in the 1993 blasts.
He added that after receiving a directive from Ibrahim, the four travelled to Pakistan to be trained by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) with regard to firing weapons and using improvised explosives.
The official further said that one of the accused, Bakar, was also responsible for the disposal of a consignment of weapons that reached Maharashtra via the sea.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)