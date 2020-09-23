‘Gross Interference’: India Slams Erdogan Over Remarks on Kashmir

India on Tuesday, 22 September, slammed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his remarks on Kashmir during United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, saying it constitutes "gross interference" in India's internal affairs and is "completely unacceptable". “Turkey should learn to respect sovereignty of other nations and reflect on its own policies more deeply,” India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti wrote on Twitter hours after the remarks from Erdogan.

On Tuesday, Erdogan, who is vying for the leadership of Islamic nations, brought up the Kashmir issue again at the UN General Assembly, calling it a "burning issue", according to IANS.

He criticised the abolition of the special status of Kashmir last year saying that steps taken after it “further complicated the problem”.

"The Kashmir conflict which is also key to the stability and peace of South Asia is still a burning issue," he said, according to IANS.