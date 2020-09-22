India Slams Pakistan at UN, Says It Harbours and Trains Terrorists

Vidisha Maitra stated that Pakistan is globally recognised at the epicentre of terrorism. The Quint India on Monday slammed Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). | (Photo: ANI) India Vidisha Maitra stated that Pakistan is globally recognised at the epicentre of terrorism.

India on Monday, 21 September, slammed Pakistan for raising the Jammu and Kashmir issue during a high-level meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations in New York.

The first secretary at India’s mission to UN Vidisha Maitra said that Pakistan is globally recognised at the epicentre of terrorism which harbours and trains terrorists.

The first secretary at Indian mission to UN in New York further stated: “If there is an item that is unfinished on the agenda of the UN, it is that of tackling the scourge of terrorism.”

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi criticised the UN, asserting that the Kashmir issue was among its “most glaring and long-standing failures" and that the organisation was being "derided as a 'talk shop'”. “The people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir still await fulfilment of the commitment made to them by the United Nations to grant them their right to self-determination,” he added.

Replying to Qureshi, Indian diplomat Vidisha Maitra said, “What we heard today is the never-ending fabricated narrative presented by the Pakistani representative about the internal affairs of India. We reject the malicious reference made to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India”.

“A nation that is bereft of milestones, one can only expect a stonewalled and stymied approach to reason, diplomacy and dialogue,” Maitra further mentioned.

Noting the UN’s 75th anniversary, Maitra said that it had been hoped that at the “solemn commemoration of a shared global milestone, the General Assembly would be spared another repetition of the baseless falsehoods that have now become a trademark of Pakistan's interventions on such platforms”.

(With inputs from IANS)