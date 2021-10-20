'Poor Targeted': Sushil Modi, Others at Wreath Laying of Bihar Men Killed in J&K

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Modi, speaking about the recent deaths of migrants in Jammu and Kashmir, said on Tuesday, 19 October, that "poor labourers" have been targeted by the militants.
"It is not that people from Bihar or Uttar Pradesh have been specifically targeted, but rather those who are poor labourers and are outsiders in Kashmir. Hindus and Sikhs have been targeted," he told reporters.
The comment, which comes days after a spate of killings of migrant workers in the Kashmir Valley, was made at the wreath-laying ceremony of two deceased workers in Patna.
Sushil Modi further asserted that there is no need to fear, for the Narendra Modi-led government is ensuring the elimination of terrorists continuously.
Bihar BJP MLA Gyanendra Singh Gyanu, who had also been present, said that the government in Kashmir should give licensed AK-47 guns to outsiders, especially Bihar migrants, who face a threat from terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.
As many as five migrant workers have been killed in J&K over the last couple of weeks.
After the latest militant attacks that led to the deaths of the Reshis on Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grave concern over the situation, and had spoken on the phone with J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
Kumar had also announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased workers from Bihar.
