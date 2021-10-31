'Government Offices Will Turn Into Grain Markets': Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait

Thousands of farmers have been protesting the Centre’s farm laws since 26 November 2020 at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders. They claim that the three laws enacted last year are against their interest, while the Centre has been saying that they are pro-farmer.

Even after several rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers, the conflict remains, and the protest continues.

(With inputs from NDTV)