'Don't Mislead Farmers With False Promises': Amarinder Singh to Punjab CM Channi

Taking a jibe at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi, Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, 30 October, accused him of making "false promises" to the farmers protesting against the Centre's agricultural laws.
Reacting to a phone call made my CM Channi to a farmer leader, wherein Channi assured the leader of the state's intention to withdraw the three contentious farm laws, Amarinder Singh said:
"My government did all this, Charanjit Singh Channi. We spoke to farmer leaders on farm laws and passed our own amendment laws in the Assembly too. But the Governor is sitting over them and he will sit over any new laws. Please don't mislead farmers with false promises."
Chief Minister Channi, Singh's successor, had spoken to farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal on Saturday, and assured him of the state's support to the farmers' movement.
A special session of the Punjab Assembly has been called on 8 November, wherein the three contentious farm laws will be rejected, the chief minister has indicated.
Charanjit Channi had taken oath as the chief minister of Punjab on 20 September, two days after Amarinder Singh had tendered his resignation from the post following a long-drawn tussle within the Punjab Congress.
Singh, who has announced that he would be forming a new party, has said, "I want to build a strong collective force in the interest of Punjab and its farmers."
