'Don't Mislead Farmers With False Promises': Amarinder Singh to Punjab CM Channi

Taking a jibe at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi, Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, 30 October, accused him of making "false promises" to the farmers protesting against the Centre's agricultural laws.

Reacting to a phone call made my CM Channi to a farmer leader, wherein Channi assured the leader of the state's intention to withdraw the three contentious farm laws, Amarinder Singh said:

"My government did all this, Charanjit Singh Channi. We spoke to farmer leaders on farm laws and passed our own amendment laws in the Assembly too. But the Governor is sitting over them and he will sit over any new laws. Please don't mislead farmers with false promises."