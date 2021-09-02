Follow COVID Norms; Restrict Diwali, Eid, Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations: Govt

Thermal screening of visitors being conducted outside an emergency ward at a hospital amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Image for representational purposes.
Ahead of widely celebrated festivals, such as Diwali, Eid, and Ganesh Chaturthi, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, 2 September, took notice of the COVID-19 situation in the country and urged all citizens to celebrate in a restrictive manner.
Dr VK Paul, member of NITI Aayog and chief of the pandemic task force, spoke at the government's media briefing on COVID and said, "Festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Eid are coming. This year too, like the last year, they will need to be celebrated in a restrictive manner, and it is our appeal to all to stay at home."
He added that wearing masks while in any public place is a must.
Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava stressed that the country is still in the midst of the second wave of COVID-19, and appealed to all to continue with all COVID restrictions in their area. "Follow COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour," he stated.
Further, in the wake of schools reopening, the approaching festive season, and the case-surge in the state of Kerala, India recorded the highest 1-day jump of 47,092 COVID-19 cases in two months.
Kerala reportedly accounted for early 70 percent of the 47,092 new infections and a third of deaths.
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated, "With cases rising in Kerala, adequate steps should be taken to contain the inter-state spread of COVID-19," NDTV reported. He also urged the health minsters of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to escalate their inoculation drive in the districts bordering Kerala.
RT-PCR Test Mandatory for Travellers From 7 More Countries
In another COVID-related development, a negative RT-PCR report produced in the last 72 hours has been made mandatory for passengers from South Africa, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe.
Previously, these reports were mandatory for people arriving from the UK, Europe, and the Middle East.
This has come in the background of the emergence of the new, possibly more infectious strain of the virus – C.1.2 – NDTV reported. The new variant was first detected in South Africa in May.
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV)
Published: 02 Sep 2021,07:51 PM IST