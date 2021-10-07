Gorakhpur Case: CCTV Footage Emerges Showing Cops Carrying Victim to Hotel Lobby

The police had denied the accusation of murder. In a statement, Gorakhpur SP Vipin Tada had said that the police had gone to the hotel to conduct a check for criminals as three suspects were staying in one of the rooms.

According to the police, Gupta had died after a fall in the hotel room and maintained that it was an "accident."

Meenakshi Gupta, however, had alleged that the policemen misbehaved with her husband and assaulted him when he objected to their behaviour.

The Uttar Pradesh government, on Friday, 1 October, had recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. Earlier, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been looking into the matter.

The state government had also given instructions for the appointment of the deceased's wife as an employee of the Kanpur Development Authority (KDA). In addition, an ex gratia compensation of Rs 40 lakh had also been announced for the family.