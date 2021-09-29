UP Businessman Dead in Late Night Raid at Hotel by Police; 6 Cops Suspended

Six police personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur have been suspended for negligence after a 38-year-old businessman from Kanpur died during a late night raid at a hotel in the city, SSP Gorakhpur Vipin Tada told the media on Wednesday, 29 September.

According to news agency ANI, the businessman, identified as Manish Kumar Gupta, had been injured in the raid and was hospitalised, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident will be probed by SP North (Manoj Kumar Awasti), Tada said.

The raid reportedly took place after midnight on Tuesday.

Gupta and two of his friends and business associates from different cities were in the hotel room when the police raided the hotel. They said that they were in Gorakhpur to meet a common friend.