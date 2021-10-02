UP Govt Recommends CBI Probe Into Gorakhpur Police Raid 'Murder'

Two days after a state resident was reported dead after a police raid at a Gorakhpur hotel, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday, 1 October, recommended a CBI probe into the incident.

An FIR had been registered under the sections of murder against six police officers in Gorakhpur after Manish Gupta, a 38-year-old businessman from Kanpur, died during a late-night raid at a hotel in the city.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been set up to look into the matter, and will continue to investigate the case till CBI takes over, the Uttar Pradesh government directed on Friday.