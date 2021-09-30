Gorakhpur Murder: ‘Police Removed Names of 3 Cops From FIR’, Says Victim’s Wife

Post-Mortem Report

The post-mortem report has revealed several injuries sustained by Gupta, including an abraded contusion swelling in the middle of forehead, "cutting brain skull underneath brain haematoma present”, lacerated wound over right arm, “abraded contusion on left upper lid while cutting skin underneath haematoma present”, among others.

The cause of death says “coma antemortem injury.”

SP Tada was quoted as saying that the post-mortem report showed three injuries — on the right elbow, forehead, and an eyelid, Indian Express reported. He adds, “As per the report, the cause of death is coma. All injuries are superficial.”

Meanwhile, Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will meet the family in Kanpur on Thursday. The government has also announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family,