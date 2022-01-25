New Details Emerge in Daylight Murder of Rape Accused Outside Gorakhpur Court

The daylight murder outside a Gorakhpur court on Friday, 21 January, was seen as a case of a man looking for revenge against his minor daughter's alleged rapist. While the deceased was identified as one Dilshad Hussain, a resident of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, the attacker was said to be the father of the alleged rape victim, and a former Border Security Force (BSF) personnel.

However, details emerging in the case now tell us a different story. As per new revelations, Hussain was married to the attacker’s daughter and had also converted to Hinduism. The girl's family had earlier filed a rape case against Hussain, but after the girl's statement, the court had granted bail to the 25-year-old man.