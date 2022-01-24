UP Polls: CM Yogi Accuses SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav of Minority Appeasement

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
(Photo: The Quint)
Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a jab at his key rival Akhilesh Yadav, accusing the Samajwadi Party chief of minority appeasement.
Comparing law and order situation in the state under two governments, Yogi said, “Choose BJP so that law and order remain intact in the state and the bulldozers keep running on mafias.”
He added, “In Ghaziabad, Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan is built now. But earlier, Haj House used to be built by flouting rules.”
The seven-storied Aala Hazrat Haj House accommodates 8,000 to 10,000 pilgrims for a month or two every year while the rest of the year it functions as a venue for coaching classes.
Similarly, the Kailash Mansarovar House in Indirapuram was built to help Kanwar pilgrims and those making the annual journey to Kailash-Mansarovar.
“Did you get electricity when you had the Samajwadi Party government in power? Today they are saying they will give 300 units free. But if electricity will not come, then what they will give for free?" questioned Yogi Adityanath.
He further said that there has been development in UP under the BJP. “We've done what we had promised. There has been development in the state.”