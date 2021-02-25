‘Google Should Pay’: Indian Newspaper Body Asks for 85% Ad Revenue

The newspaper body noted how big tech has recently agreed to better compensate publishers in the European Union, France and Australia after many years of publishers across the world raising their concerns on ad revenue and of payment for their content.

It said, "Advertising has been the financial backbone of the news industry. However, newspaper publishers are seeing their share of the advertising pie shrinking in the digital space, even as Google is taking a giant share of advertising spends, leaving publishers with a small share,” NDTV reported.

The INS further added that the tech giant should give greater prominence to editorial content from credible news publishers, in a bid to tackle fake news, stressing that Google often picks up content from sketchy sites, thus "amplifying misinformation and propagation of fake news.”

Digital giants Facebook and Google have each said they will invest around US$1 billion in news globally over the coming three years.

This development comes after the Australian parliament passed a law to make Google and Facebook compensate media companies for their content on their platforms.

Scott Morrison, Australian Prime Minster, had also expressed that he had discussed these legislative developments with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from NDTV)