Facebook to Restore News in Australia After Agreement With Govt

Facebook on Tuesday, 23 February, announced that it is going to restore news on the social media platform in Australia in the coming days.

Saying that the company has reached an agreement with the Australian government, Facebook, in a statement said, “After further discussions, we are satisfied that the Australian government has agreed to a number of changes and guarantees that address our core concerns about allowing commercial deals that recognise the value our platform provides to publishers relative to the value we receive from them. As a result of these changes, we can now work to further our investment in public interest journalism and restore news on Facebook for Australians in the coming days.”

Earlier, Facebook had – in a giant pushback against an Australian legislation on monetising news content online – blocked out users and news organisations, among others, in Australia from sharing news and other links on their platform.