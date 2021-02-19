Why Google Agreed to Pay News Orgs in Australia, But Not Facebook

In a post on 17 February, William Easton, Facebook’s Managing Director in Australia and New Zealand, elaborated on its decision, saying that the code “fundamentally misunderstands the relationship between our platform and publishers who use it to share news content.”

“Google Search is inextricably intertwined with news and publishers do not voluntarily provide their content. On the other hand, publishers willingly choose to post news on Facebook,” he added, pointing out the the social media generated around 5.1 billion free referrals to Australian publishers, estimated at around AU$407 million.

On the other hand, Don Harrison, president for global partnerships at Google, said Google had invested to help news houses over the years and that it hoped “to announce even more partnerships soon.”