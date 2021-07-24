Goa Sees Worst Floods in Decades, 2 Trains Derailed Due to Landslides

Witnessing its worst floods in decades, Goa on Friday, 23 July, was hit by intense rainfall that immersed roads, bridges, damaged homes and property worth crores, and led to the evacuation of more than 400 people. Meanwhile, a landslide and an overflowing river derailed two trains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had initially issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday, 22 July, and an orange alert for Friday, 23 July. However, by Friday afternoon, IMD upgraded the alert to red.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday said, “There has been a massive flood in Goa. It is like never before. There has been large-scale damage to people’s homes and agricultural land,” Indian Express reported.