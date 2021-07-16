81 Dead As Heavy Rains Flood Western Germany, Toll Rising

Heavy rains have created a flood-like situation in western Germany.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Dr Sudhakar K)
At least 81 people have been reported dead so far and more than 1,000 are missing as relentless rains have inundated western Germany.
Several houses, roads, and cars in the region have been flooded and wrecked by the downpour, which has led to an overflowing of local rivers, news agency Reuters reported.
A state of emergency has been declared in Schuld bei Adenau district of the country's hilly Eifel region, where several houses are on the verge of collapse.
Heavy rains have created a flood-like situation in western Germany.
Heavy rains have created a flood-like situation in western Germany.
Police helicopters have been deployed in the disaster-struck areas and are working towards the rescue of stranded citizens, many of whom have sought refugee from the floods on their rooftops.
"I saw the pizza store getting flooded. Half an hour later the bakery was flooded, too. There is a camping ground up there, so caravans and campervans came floating past, gas tanks. We were powerless against it. The flood came in so fast. I've never seen anything like it," a resident of Schuld told Reuters.
In the neighbouring Euskirchen region, many had to evacuate their homes as emergency officials pumped out the local dam, fearing it might overspill, Reuters reported.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the floods a "catastrophe" and expressed her condolences for the victims.
"My thoughts are with you, and you can trust that all forces of our government – federal, regional and community – collectively will do everything under the most difficult conditions to save lives, alleviate dangers and to relieve distress," she was quoted as saying by BBC.
(With inputs from Reuters and BBC)
Published: undefined