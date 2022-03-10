‘Natural’ for MGP and BJP to Come Together: BJP Leader Devendra Fadnavis

Meanwhile, the Congress election candidates and party leaders have convened at a hotel in North Goa's Bambolim to guard against possible defections, ahead of the results. The Congress high command on Tuesday deputed Karnataka Congress chief D K Sivakumar as the special observer for poll management in Goa.

For the Congress, the memory of 2017 is too fresh in Goa. The Congress had won 17 of the 40 seats, just four short of the majority mark. The BJP had won 13 seats but managed to steal 17 Congress MLAs to form the government.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar clarified that they had gathered for the birthday celebration of senior leader Digambar Kamat.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said, “I’m absolutely sure that BJP will get good results, people are ready to come with us and with them, we’ll get a thumping majority. How can Congress form the government if it doesn’t trust its own MLAs & locks them up?"

State's BJP president Sadanand S Tanavade took a jibe at Congress and said, "Congress doesn't trust its candidates and thus, took them to temple, mosque, and church to take an oath of not joining any other party. All their candidates have been kept at a location now, there's no trust."

BJP Goa desk in-charge CT Ravi also mocked the Congress for their lack of trust in their contestants.

"They (Congress) don't trust the public or their candidates and hence are accusing in the name of EVMs; can they be hacked? EVM doesn't have an internet connection. If they had trusted, there wouldn't have been any need for securing (the EVMs)," Ravi told ANI.