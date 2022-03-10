Goa Election Result 2022: Close Fight in Coastal State; MGP May Be Kingmaker

Goa Assembly Elections 2022.
The counting of votes for the declaration of the Goa Assembly election results will begin at 8 am on Thursday, 10 March.
Most exit poll projections for the state of Goa indicate that there may be a neck-and-neck battle between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2022 Assembly polls, along with the likelihood of a hung Assembly.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) are also in the fray.
Goa has 40 Assembly seats with a majority mark of 21
All 40 seats of Goa had gone to the polls in a single phase on 14 February
The BJP's Pramod Sawant, the Congress's Digambar Kamat, and AAP's Amit Palekar are the key contenders for the chief ministerial post
Counting of votes for the 40 seats of Goa Assembly will begin at 8 am on Thursday.
Pramod Sawant (BJP) – Sanquilem
Digambar Kamat (Congress) – Margao
Vijai Sardesai (GFP) – Fatorda
Amit Palekar (AAP) – St Cruz
Michael Lobo (Congress) – Calangute
