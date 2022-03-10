Goa Election Result 2022: Close Fight in Coastal State; MGP May Be Kingmaker

Goa Assembly Elections 2022.

The counting of votes for the declaration of the Goa Assembly election results will begin at 8 am on Thursday, 10 March.

Most exit poll projections for the state of Goa indicate that there may be a neck-and-neck battle between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2022 Assembly polls, along with the likelihood of a hung Assembly.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) are also in the fray.

  • Goa has 40 Assembly seats with a majority mark of 21

  • All 40 seats of Goa had gone to the polls in a single phase on 14 February

  • The BJP's Pramod Sawant, the Congress's Digambar Kamat, and AAP's Amit Palekar are the key contenders for the chief ministerial post

Counting of Votes To Begin at 8 am

Counting of votes for the 40 seats of Goa Assembly will begin at 8 am on Thursday.

Key Candidates and Constituencies

  • Pramod Sawant (BJP) – Sanquilem

  • Digambar Kamat (Congress) – Margao

  • Vijai Sardesai (GFP) – Fatorda

  • Amit Palekar (AAP) – St Cruz

  • Michael Lobo (Congress) – Calangute

Published: 10 Mar 2022,07:05 AM IST
