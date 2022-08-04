Go First Flight Diverted After Bird-Hit Incident; DGCA Orders Inquiry

Last month, a Go First flight operating from Delhi to Guwahati was diverted to Jaipur after the A320neo aircraft's windshield cracked mid-air due to bad weather on 20 July.
(Photo: Facebook/ Go First)
A Go First aircraft G8911, heading from Ahmedabad to Jaipur, suffered a bird strike within a few minutes of take-off on Thursday, 4 August.
Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an inquiry into the incident.
A top DGCA official told ANI that the Go First flight G8911 which was operating on Thursday from Ahmedabad to Chandigarh was diverted to Ahmedabad after a bird-hit incident and has landed safely.
Commenting on increasing engineering-related glitches during flights, a top DGCA official said, “On average about 30 incidents do take place, including go-around, missed approaches, diversion, medical emergencies, weather, technical and bird hits.”
He added that most of these incidents do not have safety implications.
In another bird-hit incident, a Spicejet flight SG-725 heading for Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing and return to Patna airport after its left wing caught fire shortly after take-off on 19 July.
The DGCA had grounded both the A320neo aircraft and said that the matter is being investigated.
(With inputs from ANI.)