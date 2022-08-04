Go First Flight Diverted After Bird-Hit Incident; DGCA Orders Inquiry

A Go First aircraft G8911, heading from Ahmedabad to Jaipur, suffered a bird strike within a few minutes of take-off on Thursday, 4 August.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

A top DGCA official told ANI that the Go First flight G8911 which was operating on Thursday from Ahmedabad to Chandigarh was diverted to Ahmedabad after a bird-hit incident and has landed safely.