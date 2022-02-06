'Sur Samragni': Pakistan PM, Other World Leaders Condole Lata Mangeshkar's Death

World leaders expressed grief as Bharat Ratna awardee and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, 6 February, at the age of 92, after battling COVID pneumonia for several weeks.
As the news broke of the veteran singer’s death, condolences from global leaders poured in on social media.
From Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, here’s how world leaders reacted to the tragic news:
Pakistan PM Imran Khan extended condolences on Twitter and said that India has lost “one of the truly great singers” that the world has known.
He tweeted on Sunday:
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also expressed profound sorrow over the loss. Calling Lata Mangeshkar as ‘Sur-samragni’, or the Empress of music, Hasina said that Mangeshkar will remain alive forever in the hearts of the people in the region through her works.
PM Hasina added that her passing away has created a great void in the musical arena of the subcontinent.
Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari paid a "heartfelt tribute" to Lata Mangeshkar on Twitter.
The President tweeted in Nepali, “I am saddened by the news of the demise of the famous Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has decorated many Nepali songs with her melodious voice. I pay a heartfelt tribute to the late Lata Mangeshkar, a woman of extraordinary talent.”
Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksha, took to Twitter to express his condolences and thank the late singer for giving meaning to the phrase “music is a universal language”.
He said,
Other political leaders such as Fuwad Hussain, the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting in Pakistan, tweeted that the singer was the ”uncrowned queen of music” whose music shall continue to rule the hearts of people.
He tweeted, “A legend is no more, Lata Mangeshkar was a melodious queen who ruled the world of music for decades she was uncrowned queen of music her voice shall keep ruling the Hearts of people for all times to come.”
Anwar Ibrahim, Leader of Opposition in Malayasia, also expressed “immense sorrow” over the death of Lata Mangeshkar.
He tweeted on Sunday, “My immense sorrow over the news of the passing of Lata Mangeshkar earlier today is only matched by the awe I feel over seeing what one woman can accomplish in 92 years on this planet.”
Lata Mangeshkar's last rites were held, with full state honours, in Mumbai's Shivaji Park at 6:30 pm on Sunday, 6 February.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, actor Shah Rukh Khan, and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, paid their last respects to the singer in Mumbai.
