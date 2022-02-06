‘Priceless Diamond of the Film Industry’: Asha Parekh Remembers Lata Mangeshkar

“Lata (Mangeshkar) didi was a solace in our solitude and always will be,” says yesteryear’s heroine Asha Parekh, “Her going away today is such a dark day for the film industry, as well as the nation. So many of us have turned to her songs and bhajans whenever we have felt alone, and especially during the endlessly stretching days and nights of the pandemic.”

The actor continues emotionally, in a conversation with The Quint, “I may have met her only on two to three occasions at public functions. She would exude warmth generously. A lady of a few words, her shy smile would make me comfortable immediately. Like all of my colleagues, I was in awe of her.”