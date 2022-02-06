Lata Didi: The 'God' I Met for an Hour, But Couldn't Take a Photo to Remember

I don't remember a word that was spoken between the Mangeshkars and my father that day, but as we prepared to leave, Asha Bhosle politely pointed to me and asked my dad: "Ha tumcha bhau ka? (Is he your brother?)"

He politely giggled and said, "Nahi nahi, majha mulga (No no, my son!)"

"Oh acha, vaatat nahi! (Doesn't look like it)."

Once we left, after loading the statues in the car, all of us burst out laughing and were overwhelmed with happiness.

My 'dad' jokingly said: "Did you see how Asha ji asked if you were my brother? That means I still look so young!" He continues to narrate this bit of the story to our friends and family.

We then quizzed Ajay uncle (who was still seemingly unaffected) as to how he could sit there and read the newspaper. On being asked if he felt anything at all about meeting Lata Mangeshkar, he casually replied: "What else did I have to do there? Did you see how simple the house was? Me pardyanna sonyache ghungroo bandhle aste! (If I was this rich, my curtains would have gold ghungroos hanging by them!)."

Eighteen years later, Ajay uncle is no more but we still laugh at this reply whenever we remember him.