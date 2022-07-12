From 1993 Mumbai Blasts to SC's Recent Remarks: A Timeline of Abu Salem's Case

The Supreme Court said on Monday, 11 July, that Abu Salem, the dreaded gangster who was convicted for his role in the 1993 Mumbai blasts and a list of other crimes, must be released on the completion of 25 years in prison on the basis of India's assurance to the government of Portugal.

The gangster, who was previously associated with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, is currently serving several life sentences in a range of cases. Most recently, a Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court had in 2017 convicted Salem and five others for the 1993 blasts, which led to the deaths of 257 people and injured more than 700.

While Salem has been convicted under different stringent acts, like the TADA, he cannot be given the death penalty or serve a sentence exceeding 25 years, as per the extradition treaty signed between India and Portugal, where he had escaped to avoid arrest.