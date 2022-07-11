1993 Mumbai Blasts: Centre Bound To Release Abu Salem After Sentence, Says SC

The Supreme Court on Monday, 11 July, said the Centre is bound to honour its commitment given to Portugal and release gangster Abu Salem on completion of his 25-year sentence in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.

Salem had said his sentence could not exceed 25 years as per a solemn assurance given by India to Portugal for his extradition in 2002.

A bench of Justices SK Kaul and MM Sundresh said the Central government is bound to advise the President of India for exercise of power under Article 72 of the Constitution and the national commitment on completion of his sentence.