Gangs of Prayagraj: How Students of Elite School Orchestrated Crude Bomb Attacks

A probe into at least six crude bomb blasts in Prayagraj has led the investigators in the local police department to unravel a murky world of crime involving teenagers, mostly minor children, studying in prestigious schools in the city.

At least 11 students have been apprehended in connection to the crude bomb blast – 10 being minors who have been sent to the juvenile home.

It all began after the local police, which registered FIRs in six different cases of crude bomb blasts, began investigating and bumped into a lead which blew the lid off a modus operandi used by school students to orchestrate the attacks.