'Remember To Be Kind’: Student Confronts Teacher Years After Being Degraded

A student confronts her teacher for humiliating her, and reminds her to be kind to her students.
Teachers play a pivotal role in a student's life. Their attitude towards their students has the ability to shape their future, or at least, have an impact on the student's overall personality. Moreover, there's no denying that teaching is a noble profession that demands respect, but we're also aware of many incidents where teachers abuse their position of power and shatter the confidence of their students and sometimes scar them for life.
In one such incident, a Twitter user shared a screenshot of her interaction with her teacher where she confronted the teacher about her misbehaviour and how she had always treated her poorly. The user mentioned how the teacher told her that she would fail her exams and won't make anything of herself. She went on to remind the teacher that instead of degrading and humiliating the students, she should be kind.
Even after the student confronted the teacher, instead of understanding her fault, the teacher still wished to take credit for the student's achievements. The entire conversation is a sad reality of our school system and how teachers instead of understanding the weight of their responsibilty often misuse it.
The conversation struck a chord with many as they shared their own negative experiences of school and teachers. This is what they said:
