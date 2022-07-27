Indore Medical College Students Allege Ragging, Torture by Seniors; FIR Filed

A complaint has been filed against unknown senior students of Madhya Pradesh’s Medical College in Indore under anti ragging Act 2009, and sections concerning criminal intimidation and obscenity.
A complaint has been filed against unknown senior students of Madhya Pradesh’s biggest medical college in Indore under Anti-Ragging Act 2009, and sections concerning criminal intimidation and obscenity.
The issue came to light after an anonymous complaint, with chat records, screenshots, and audio and video evidence, was registered with the University Grants Commission’s anti-ragging helpline.
The UGC directed the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College authorities to look into the matter and take action. The college’s anti-ragging unit lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against all the accused students at Sanyogitaganj police station, Indore.
The anonymous complaint mentioned that the senior MBBS students forced the juniors to pretend to have sex with the pillows.
The students also alleged that the senior MBBS students forced them to take the names of the girl students from their batch, and made lewd comments against them.
MGM Medical College Dean Sanjay Dixit told The Quint that they have registered an FIR and are waiting for the students to be identified to take further action.
The students also complained that their mobile phones were snatched and kept away to ensure that there was no record of the activities going on in the flat.
On the allegations against the professors for encouraging ragging on the campus, the dean, Sanjay Dixit said:
Tehzeeb Qazi, the Sanyogitaganj police station incharge told the media that they have started recording the statements of the students.
“We're recording statements of all the students concerned at the medical college, on the basis of which the accused seniors and the flats where these incidents happened will be identified," Qazi said.
