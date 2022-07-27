Indore Medical College Students Allege Ragging, Torture by Seniors; FIR Filed

A complaint has been filed against unknown senior students of Madhya Pradesh’s biggest medical college in Indore under Anti-Ragging Act 2009, and sections concerning criminal intimidation and obscenity.

The issue came to light after an anonymous complaint, with chat records, screenshots, and audio and video evidence, was registered with the University Grants Commission’s anti-ragging helpline.

The UGC directed the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College authorities to look into the matter and take action. The college’s anti-ragging unit lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against all the accused students at Sanyogitaganj police station, Indore.