Gandhi Statue Moved for New Parliament Building Construction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the new Parliament building on 10 December, even as the Supreme Court was hearing a plea against the construction of Central Vista in the national capital.

The apex court in December expressed its discontentment with the way in which the ceremony was being conducted, before the court had ruled on the case but still allowed it to proceed.

The 861 crore project is being built by Tata Projects Limited who won the bid in September 2020. It will be constructed under the Central Vista Redevelopment Project.

Spread over 65,400 square meters, the new building will reportedly celebrate the cultural diversity of India with artisans and sculptures from across the country being employed to build the structure.