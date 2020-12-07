FAQ: How Will New Parliament Building Look? What’s the Opposition?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the new Parliament building on Monday, 10 December, even as the Supreme Court is hearing a plea against the construction of Central Vista in the national capital.
The apex court on Monday expressed its discontentment with the way in which the ceremony was being conducted before the court had ruled on the case, but still allowed it to proceed.
When will the construction of the new Parliament begin? Why are environmental activists against it? Here's all you need to know.
What will the new Parliament look like?
Spread over 65,400 square meters, the new building will reportedly celebrate the cultural diversity of India with artisans and sculptures from across the country being employed to build the structure.
The new building, which will be a triangular structure, will be the same height as the old one. It will house a grand Constitution Hall, a lounge for Members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas, among others.
Okay, but what about the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha?
The Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats.
This is likely to be designed keeping in mind the future increase in the members of the two Houses and a delimitation exercise scheduled in 2026. Currently, the Lok Sabha has a sanctioned strength of 543 members and Rajya Sabha of 245.
How much is this going to cost? Who is building it?
In September 2020, Tata Projects Limited won the bid to construct the new building, at a cost of Rs 861 crore. It will be constructed under the Central Vista Redevelopment Project.
What exactly is the Central Vista Project all about?
Central Vista is the area on both sides of Rajpath – from Rashtrapati Bhawan to Princes’ Park near India Gate.
Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament, North Block, South Block, Vice-President's House and Central – all come under Central Vista. So do institutions like National Museum, National Archives, Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts or IGNCA, Udyog Bhawan, Bikaner House, Hyderabad House, Nirman Bhawan and Jawahar Bhawan.
The ruling government's plan to revamp this entire area is what the Central Vista Redevelopment Project is all about.
Why are environmentalists and historians unhappy with the Central Vista revamp and in connection, the construction of a new Parliament building?
When will the construction of the new Parliament be completed?
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on 5 November that the new structure is likely to be ready ahead of the Budget Session in 2022.
What exactly is the Supreme Court saying about construction of the new Parliament building?
The Supreme Court on Monday, 7 December, allowed the central government to go ahead with the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Central Vista site, while noting that no construction, demolition or felling of trees shall take place at the spot.
"You can lay the foundation stone, you can carry on paperwork but no construction or demolition, no cutting down any trees," the Supreme Court told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.
SG Mehta, on instructions, undertook on behalf of the Centre that there would not be any construction, demolition or shifting of trees in the Central Vista till the Supreme Court delivers its judgment.
Wait, but what will happen to the existing Parliament?
The existing Parliament will be converted into an archaeological asset of the country – fitted, reportedly, to provide functional spaces for Parliamentary events.
The structure will complete 100 years in 2021 and was constructed by Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker, who were responsible for the planning and construction of the city of New Delhi. It took six years to complete and cost Rs 83 lakh at that time.
