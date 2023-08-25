In Photos I How G20 Beautification Affects Livelihood of Slum Dwellers in Noida

Jhuggis at Sector 16 in Noida is being covered by the tin shade.
(Photo credit: Owais Siddiqui)
The G20 summit will be held from 9 September to 10 September in New Delhi, and the preparations are in full swing. Noida Authorities have initiated a beautification drive by setting up tin sheets in front of the slum areas near sector 16.
On 22 August, I took a photo of the view of the covers while entering Noida via the DND flyway. Tin sheets and green cloth covers can be seen along the roadside.
Behind the tin sheets, I met Mohammad Salim, who owns a Mother Dairy booth. "The tin sheets have been installed right in front of my shop, and because of this, our sales have been effected. Earlier, we used to get a lot of customers, but now we have to rely solely on the residents of the slum for our sales," said Salim.
Brahaspatiwala has been running a motorbike repair shop for over 10 years in the jhuggies of sector 16. His shop is now entirely covered by the tin sheets. "I pay Rs 3,000 as rent. Ever since our shop got covered, we are barely getting customers. I have asked my landlord to speak to the Noida Authority. Otherwise, it would be tough for me to pay the rent and earn my livelihood," said Brahaspatiwala, who hails from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh.
The view from inside Brahaspatiwala's motorbike repair shop entrance is covered with tin sheets.
Brahaspatiwala's son, Suresh Kumar, repairs a bike in front of the tin sheets on the road. Suresh says, "Customers who know our shop are the ones who visit the shop for repairs. The shop and the board are completely hidden. This has affected our earnings. Now, I repair the bikes on the road, but then, here too, officials from Noida Authority come and ask us to move."
Residents of the slum claim that installing the tin sheets in front of their homes/shops has impacted their livelihood and the ventilation in an already cramped area. "Imagine how difficult it is for us to live in these hot, humid conditions with these sheets and green covers all around," said Manju Devi, a resident of the slum.
Gomti Devi is a resident of Banda district in Uttar Pradesh and has lived in her jhuggi, at Sector 16, for over 17 years. She took me to the roof of her one-room home to show the discomfort she and her family face due to the ongoing beautification.
On being asked if she protested against installing the tin sheets, Gomti said, "We did resist it, but we cannot protest because we live in jhuggis. What if the authority demolishes our homes? We are left with no option but to live with it."
Most of the residents are daily wagers. A grocery shop owner who refused to be named said, "All of this is happening because of the G20 Summit. The government has failed to address our issues but is unwilling to acknowledge us."
Vikram Singh, a vegetable seller, said, "Earlier, I used to make Rs 500-600 a day by selling vegetables. Since my shop got hidden behind the tin sheets, I am barely earning Rs 200-300.
Ajmal and Mehtab are the ones installing the tin sheets that cover the jhuggis and the shops at Noida, Sector 16. Ajmal said, "We have been working here for the past few months. Our work will be completed in the next two or three days."
Raju Kumar, a fruit seller who usually has his cart along the roadside, finds his spot taken by these covers. He questions the authorities' decision to install the sheets, "This isn't about hiding the slums; it's an attempt to conceal their failures."
The G20 Summit will take place at the newly inaugurated art convention complex at Pragati Maidan. Preparations have been going on for several months. Noida Additional CEO Prabhash Kumar told the Indian Express, "This is under our umbrella scheme for city beautification. In light of G-20 preparations, we are pushing to finish this work by the end of the month."
A resident, who chose not to be named and whose shanty has been covered by the tin sheets, said, "While this was being installed, we did ask the authorities why they were doing it. They told us it was to hide the drain. But as you can see, it has completely covered our house. We, poor people, are already living in cramped spaces. Now, it's like adding salt to our wounds."
Most of the residents I spoke to questioned the authorities' decisions and intentions. Right now, they are hoping and waiting to see whether the sheets will be removed after the G20 Summit in Delhi.
(The Quint has reached out to the Noida Authority on the issue raised by the residents of the slums. Their response is awaited. The Story would be updated once a response is received.)
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
