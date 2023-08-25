In Photos I How G20 Beautification Affects Livelihood of Slum Dwellers in Noida

The G20 summit will be held from 9 September to 10 September in New Delhi, and the preparations are in full swing. Noida Authorities have initiated a beautification drive by setting up tin sheets in front of the slum areas near sector 16.

On 22 August, I took a photo of the view of the covers while entering Noida via the DND flyway. Tin sheets and green cloth covers can be seen along the roadside.