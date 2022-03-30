Fuel Price Hike: Petrol, Diesel Up by 80 Paise a Litre in 8th Increase in 9 Days

On Tuesday, petrol prices hit century at Rs 100.21 per litre while diesel prices were at Rs 91.47 per litre.
(Photo: PTI)
Fuel prices saw another hike on Wednesday, 30 March. The prices of petrol and diesel were both raised by 80 paise a litre. This was the eighth hike in fuel prices since 22 March, following a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision.
In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 101.01 per litre and Rs 92.27 per litre respectively. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre are Rs 115.88 and Rs 100.10, up by 84 paise and 85 paise, respectively.
The Congress party had announced, on 26 March, that it will launch 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan,' a three-phase nation-wide protest against rising fuel prices between 31 March and 7 April.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had recently linked this surge to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the disruptions it has caused in the supply chain of of fuel.
"Even in 1951, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru could say that Korean war can affect Indian inflation. I’ll have to say, war anywhere can affect us. Today in a globally-connected world, it will affect definitely," she said.
