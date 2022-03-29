Fuel Prices Hiked Again: Petrol Hits Century in Delhi, Diesel Up by 70 Paise

This was the seventh hike in fuel prices in the last week (since 22 March), following a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Fuel prices saw yet another hike on Tuesday, 29 March. The price of petrol was raised by 80 paise a litre and diesel by 70 paise. This was the seventh hike in fuel prices in the last week (since 22 March), following a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision.
In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 100.21 per litre and Rs 91.47 per litre respectively. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre are Rs 115.04 and Rs 99.25, up by 85 paise and 75 paise, respectively.
Meanwhile, the Congress party had announced, on 26 March, that it will launch 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan,' a three-phase nation-wide protest against rising fuel prices between 31 March and 7 April.
Congress leader and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot slammed the Centre for increasing fuel prices after the Assembly polls.
"We had warned people that BJP will increase fuel prices after polls. There was no change in fuel prices for 125 days before elections. Today there is huge inflation and employment in the country. They only talk about Hindutva and nationalism to gather votes," he said, as per ANI.
