Fuel Prices Hiked Again: Petrol Hits Century in Delhi, Diesel Up by 70 Paise

Fuel prices saw yet another hike on Tuesday, 29 March. The price of petrol was raised by 80 paise a litre and diesel by 70 paise. This was the seventh hike in fuel prices in the last week (since 22 March), following a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 100.21 per litre and Rs 91.47 per litre respectively. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre are Rs 115.04 and Rs 99.25, up by 85 paise and 75 paise, respectively.