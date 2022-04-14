Fuel Crisis: CNG Prices Hiked Again, Now Stand at Rs 71.61 per Kg in Delhi

Amidst the ongoing fuel crisis, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Friday, 14 April, further hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg, taking the CNG price up from Rs 69.11 per kg to Rs 71.61.

For Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida, CNG will now cost 74.17 per kg, Rs 2.5 more than what it stood at last week. In Gurugram, the price has been hiked to Rs 79.94 per kg.

As of Friday, in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli, the CNG cost is Rs 78.84 per kg, while in Rewari, it is Rs 82.07 per kg.