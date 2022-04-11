Smriti Irani Confronted by Congress Leader Over Fuel Price Hike in Flight

Union Minister Smriti Irani was confronted by Netta D'Souza, the acting president of All India Mahila Congress, on Sunday, 10 April, who questioned her about the skyrocketing fuel prices on a flight. The incident took place while passengers deboarded the Delhi-Guwahati flight.

Tweeting a short video of her "encounter" with Irani, D'souza wrote, "Encountered @smritiirani ji on a flight to Guwahati. Hear their answers on the ever-increasing prices of LPG. The cost of inflation, on what things are they bursting! Public asked questions, please avoid memory! Be sure to watch the video excerpts, the truth of the Modi government! (sic)."