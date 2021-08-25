Sena to BJP via Congress: Who is Narayan Rane, the Union Min Who Got Arrested?

The Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Narayan Rane, was arrested on Tuesday, 24 August, for his remarks saying he would give 'a tight slap' to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who, Rane had claimed, was ignorant of the year of India's Independence.

Rane was attending his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Raigad district when he publicly shamed CM Thackeray.

Referring to his speech on Independence Day, he iterated, "He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap."