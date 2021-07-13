'Free & Open Internet Under Attack': Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Pichai's remarks come at a time when the Indian government is enforcing it's new IT rules on social media platforms, news publishers, OTT websites and search engines.

One of the key regulations of these rules is administrative surveillance and the deletion of "offensive" content upon official orders.

Several online platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter and news organisations, have been wary of complying with the legislations, calling them "violative of the Indian constitution" as they seemingly curb speech, expression and press.

In June, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Right to Freedom of Speech and Expression addressed a letter to the Indian government, slamming some of the provisions of the newly enacted Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.