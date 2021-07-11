Amid Feud With Centre, Twitter Names Vinay Prakash as Resident Grievance Officer

The FIR against Twitter was filed based on a complaint by NCPCR on availability of child pornographic material on Twitter.
Twitter on Sunday, 11 July, appointed Vinay Prakash as the Resident Grievance Officer for India.
This came after the Delhi High Court on Thursday, 8 July, refused to allow any interim protection to Twitter and noted that it is open to the government to pursue any action regarding the social media company in compliance with Article 4(d) of India's Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, which requires Twitter to publish a monthly 'transparency' report regarding user grievances and proactive monitoring of the microblogging platform.
The court also noted that Twitter is facing contempt of court for failure in clarifying that the grievance officer appointed was interim in nature.
To this, Twitter had responded by informing the court that the process of appointing a grievance officer, compliance officer, and nodal officer was underway and said that it had submitted an eight-weeks time requirement to hire personnel for said posts in complaince with the new IT Rules.
The platform's interim resident grievance officer for India, Dharmendra Chatur had quit in June, leaving the microblogging site without a grievance official as mandated by the new rules.
