Free Aadhaar Update Deadline Extended Again: How to Make Changes in Aadhaar Card

Aadhaar Card Update Deadline Extended: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has once again extended the deadline for updating the Aadhaar card details for free. According to the previous announcement, UID holders were allowed to make changes in the Aadhaar Card free of cost until today, 14 June 2024. However, recently the officials issued a statement mentioning all the Aadhaar Card holders can make free online updates till 14 September now, after which doing so will be charged.

People should remember that the free update is only applicable online at myAadhaar portal, and a fee of Rs 50 will be charged for offline update at Aadhaar centers. Some Aadhaar card details that can be updated for free on the UIDAI website's online include name, photo, address, email, mobile number, and more. The previous deadlines for free Aadhaar update were 15 December 2024, 14 March 2024, and 14 June 2024.