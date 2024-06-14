Free Aadhaar Update Deadline Extended Again: How to Make Changes in Aadhaar Card

The deadline to update Aadhaar Card for free has been extended. Check details here.
(Photo: iStock)
Aadhaar Card Update Deadline Extended: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has once again extended the deadline for updating the Aadhaar card details for free. According to the previous announcement, UID holders were allowed to make changes in the Aadhaar Card free of cost until today, 14 June 2024. However, recently the officials issued a statement mentioning all the Aadhaar Card holders can make free online updates till 14 September now, after which doing so will be charged.
People should remember that the free update is only applicable online at myAadhaar portal, and a fee of Rs 50 will be charged for offline update at Aadhaar centers. Some Aadhaar card details that can be updated for free on the UIDAI website's online include name, photo, address, email, mobile number, and more. The previous deadlines for free Aadhaar update were 15 December 2024, 14 March 2024, and 14 June 2024.
The latest deadline for free update of Aadhaar card has been changed again. Instead of 14 June 2024, the UID holders can make free changes in their Aadhaar Cards till 14 September 2024.
Check this space regularly for latest updates on Aadhaar Card.
People must note down that the online update of Aadhaar is free till 14 September 2024 now. After the deadline, Rs 25 will be charged every time a person updates the Aadhaar Card at myAadhaar portal.
Visit official website, myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the login page.
Enter login details like Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID.
Click on the Aadhaar Update Option.
Now click on any of the options that you want to update like name, phone number, gender, date of birth, etc.
After choosing any of these options, you will be asked to upload a scanned document for the same.
Upload the document and hit the submit option.
A Service Request Number (SRN) will show up on a new page.
Note down the number for further reference.
Once your Aadhaar Card update is complete, you will be notified via registered email or phone number.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined