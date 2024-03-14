Aadhaar Card Free Update Deadline Extended Till 14 June: Steps To Do It Online

There is a good news for people who missed to update their Aadhaar Card free of cost. The deadline to update the Aadhaar Card for free has been extended to14 June 2024 by UIDAI. It must be noted that the free Aadhaar update can be only done online on myaadhaar portal. The details that can be updated free include name, address, and more. Offline update at Common Services Centres (CSC) is not free of cost.

Keeping your Aadhaar updated is important for several reasons, and one of them is to avoid the Aadhaar-related scams. The previous deadline to update Aadhaar Card for free was 14 March 2024. "Based on the positive response from the residents, it is decided to extend the facility for 3 more months i.e. from 15.12.2023 to 14.03.2024", said UIDAI in previous statement.