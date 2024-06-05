Aadhaar Card Update Online: Know the Deadline To Make Changes for Free; Details

The last date to update your Aadhaar card for free is near.
(Photo: iStock)
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has officially extended the deadline for updating Aadhaar cards online. According to the latest details, the last date to update your Aadhaar cards online is 14 June 2024. This means that Indian residents now have a couple of days to update their Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents free of charge. As per the Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations, 2016, citizens should update their POI and POA documents every ten years.
According to the official details, one must update a child's biometric information on their Blue Aadhaar card at ages 5 and 15. You can update demographic information such as Name, Address, Date of Birth/Age, Gender, Mobile Number, Email Address, Relationship Status, etc, online for free. However, remember that the last date to make the necessary changes is near.
The Aadhaar Card contains a 12-digit unique identity number provided to Indian residents, which is important for accessing government services and conducting financial transactions safely. If you keep your Aadhaar updated, you can prevent duplication and detect fraudulent activities.
Here are the easy steps you should follow to update your Aadhaar card online for free:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the UIDAI - uidai.gov.in and choose your preferred language.
Step 2: Click the 'My Aadhaar' option and select 'Update Your Aadhaar' from the dropdown menu.
Step 3: You will see the 'Update Aadhaar Details (Online)' page. Tap on 'Document Update'.
Step 4: Key in your UID and the Captcha code, then tap on 'Send OTP' to receive a password on your registered mobile number.
Step 5: Enter the OTP and tap on "Login" to complete the process.
Step 6: Select the details you want to update and fill in the new information carefully.
Step 7: Once you have made the changes, click Submit and upload scanned copies of the documents to support your request.
Step 8: Select "Submit Update Request" and you will receive an Update Request Number (URN) on your registered number to track the status.
Please note that the last date to make the necessary edits to your Aadhaar card for free is 14 June. The portal will be closed by the officials after the deadline so make sure to complete the process soon.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined