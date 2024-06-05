No, Aadhaar Card Won't Become Invalid if You Don't Update it Every 10 Years

Fact-check: A misleading claim about aadhaar card becoming invalid if it is not updated every ten years goes viral on social media.
(Photo: The Quint)
A video is circulating on social media where a woman claims that if you don't update your details in Aadhaar card in every 10 years then it would become invalid.
An archive of the post can be found here.
How did we find out the truth?: We looked for an official notification issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) about this matter and found it on their website.
On 9 November 2022, Aadhaar card holders were requested to update their details every 10 years from the date of enrollment for Aadhaar at least once.
However, it did not mention anywhere that by not updating the details, the card would become invalid.
The notification does not mention that this is mandatory.
UIDAI’s official account on X (formerly Twitter) also shared this.
After misleading claims went viral in 2022 about updating the documents, UIDAI and Press Information Bureau (PIB) also issued a statement to clarify that updating Aadhaar every 10 years is not mandatory.
Updating Aadhaar every 10 years is not mandatory.
We ave reached out to UIDAI and the story would be update once we receive a response.
Conclusion: A misleading claim about aadhaar card becoming invalid if it is not updated every ten years goes viral on social media.
